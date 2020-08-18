Vijayawada: Man sets car afire in a bid to kill 3

Vijayawada: In a ghastly incident, one person tried to allegedly kill three persons by locking the car door and setting the vehicle on fire at Bharati Nagar under Patamata police station limits on Monday evening.



According to information, four persons were discussing financial matters sitting in a car. All of a sudden, one of them, Venugopala Reddy, came out of the car and locked the door, poured petrol and set the vehicle on fire.

Three injured persons managed to come out of the car and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as Nagamalli, Krishna Reddy and Gangadhar.

The accused has been identified as Venugopala Reddy of Tadepalli and is absconding after trying to murder the three persons. The police said the four persons were known to each other and they were discussing financial matters sitting in the car.

The incident created a commotion in the Bharati Nagar area which is located on National Highway and near Novatel hotel. The condition of Krishna Reddy and Nagamalli is stated to be critical.