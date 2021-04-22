Vijayawada : MD R P Thakur asks APSRTC officials to sanitise buses, depots

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice chairman and managing director R P Thakur on Thursday directed the regional managers and other officials of the corporation to take steps to sanitise RTC bus complexes, work places and to administer the Covid vaccine to the staff in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

Thakur on Thursday conducted a videoconference with the regional managers, executive directors of the zones and other senior officers and discussed the safety measures to be taken to ensure protection to staff and passengers.

He asked the RTC officials to issue instructions that all staff wear face masks, use sanitiser and maintain physical distance. He instructed the officials to sanitise the bus depots, buses and other work places and get all the employees above 45 years of age vaccinated and those above 18 years of age get the jab from May 1 onwards.

The MD suggested that the officials supply double-layered masks to the drivers, conductors and other ground level staff. He said the RTC employees will get 14 days special casual leave on par of with government employees if they are infected with coronavirus.

Thakur asked the RTC officials to try to reduce the operational expenses by doing away with unnecessary trips and increasing services in revenue generating routes.

He said information should be given to the RTC passengers in case of cancellation of services.

Retirement benefits to the RTC employees, who will retire on April 27 and 30 should be paid in stipulated time, he said and suggested to the officials to take steps to generate revenue by leasing RTC lands for setting up of petrol bunks, etc.,