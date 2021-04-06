Vijayawada: MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurates vaccination centre

Vijayawada: Central MLA and chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Malladi Vishnu appealed to the people to be vigilant in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic while inaugurating the vaccination centre at the ward secretariat in the 27th division here on Monday.

MLA Vishnu told the people not to be misled by the misgivings on vaccination since it is safe. At the same time, people should be cautious by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and regularly washing hands with sanitisers to keep the coronavirus at bay, he said.

He said that the doctors are closely watching the vaccination process at the vaccination centres. He said that people above 45 years should get vaccinated compulsorily.

Corporator Kondaigunta Malliswari, 36th division corporator Bali Govind, Seelam Bhavai Reddy and others were present.