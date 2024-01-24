Live
Vijayawada: Modern handloom garments at APCO
Commissioner of Handloom and Textiles Department MM Naik said that in order to introduce modern varieties in APCO handloom garment range, special garments have been made available.
Naik who is also the MD of APCO in a statement issued at the Central office here on Tuesday said that garments are designed in a way that attracts the youth with the courtesy of National Institute of Design and National Institute of Passion Technology.
Bobbili printed cotton sarees made with 100Sx100S count yarn from Narayana Puram Society of Manyam district have been made available in APCO showrooms. These sarees, made on handloom with light weight and softness, are modern.
Naik explained that there is a need for everyone to protect handloom, which is an art heritage of India. He stated that the 30 per cent discount offered in connection with Sankranti celebrations has been extended till the end of January in the context of Republic Day celebrations and a 50 percent discount is also being implemented on some special varieties.