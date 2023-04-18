Vijayawada: MP Avinash Reddy case Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy goes into huddle with senior leaders

Vijayawada : With CBI speeding up its probe into the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019 and the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and speculations that there was a possibility of arrest of Avinash Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday convened an urgent meeting with senior party leaders to take stock of the situation.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy attended the meeting.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled all his scheduled meetings, including pressing the button for the Vidya Deevena programme. It is being said that Jagan, who was scheduled to go to London later this month, may also be cancelled. His tour of Anantapur district was also cancelled.

Hours before he was to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP on Monday filed a petition in the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail and pleaded for urgent hearing of the petition as he was to appear before the CBI at 3 pm.

Following his father's arrest on Sunday, Avinash Reddy alleged that the CBI ignored some key facts in the case and was treating them as the accused. He claimed that Vivekananda Reddy's son-in-law knew about murder, but he did not inform the police.

The MP claimed that the CBI did not question the slain leader's son-in-law about suppressing the information.

The court, it is learnt, asked the CBI whether they would arrest him. The CBI, it is said, replied saying that if need be, they may arrest him. The court posted hearing to Tuesday and directed the CBI not to question him till the case was disposed of.

In the backdrop of this situation, the Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting of party leaders and discussed the political ramifications of the developments and how the party should effectively counter the opposition onslaught and the stand the party leaders should take on the issue.