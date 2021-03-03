Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches distribution of voter slips

Vijayawada: With only one week left for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) polls, the civic body on Tuesday started distribution of voter slips in 64 municipal divisions of the city. The Election Commission has arranged 788 polling stations in the city for the polls to be held on March 10.

Rural voters in the recently ended gram panchayat polls turned up in a massive number to elect the sarpanches and ward members. Now, the Election Commission is trying to motivate the urban voters to cast their votes in the municipal elections to be held in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporations, Municipalities of Pedana and Nuzvid and Nagara Panchayats of Nandigama, Vuyyur and Tiruvuru.

The VMC staff started visiting the municipal divisions and distributed the slips. Artistes perform cultural programmes and street plays in Vijayawada to create awareness on the importance of exercising their franchise.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh visited the APSRM corporation school in Krishnalanka on Tuesday and inspected the distribution of voter slips. He spoke to the election officers in the municipal divisions of 21 and 22 and made suggestions for the proper distribution of voter slips to all voters.

He enquired about the nominations filed in the municipal divisions and withdrawal. The Commissioner made it clear that there should be no political interference in the voters slips distribution and warned that negligence will not be tolerated in the election related duties.

He suggested the staff to register the names of the dead and voters who were not living in the given addresses. Venkatesh later visited Darsipeta and inspected the voter slips distribution programme.

VMC Regional Fire officer Uday Kumar, VMC executive engineer YV Koteswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Medical Officer Dr Geetabai said folk dance programmes will be held in city to create awareness on the voting in the VMC elections. She said that rallies, street plays and other cultural programmes will be held for eight days to create awareness on importance of exercising the franchise.