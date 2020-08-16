Vijayawada: Munneru rivulet in spate, people alerted

Vijayawada: Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector P Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to the people of Penuganchiprolu mandal to be on high alert because the Munneru rivulet is in spate and could inundate the villages in the mandal.



The circle inspector along with other staff visited the Munneru bridge on Sunday and alerted the police staff. He said as per the instructions of the district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and the guidance of the Nandigama DSP GV Ramana the Jaggaiahpet police are visiting the flood areas and assessing the situation. He said the low-lying areas may face some problems with heavy rains and floods. Due to heavy rains in the upland areas of Kunneru in Krishna and Khammam districts, western mandals of Krishna district receiving floods for the past few days.