Vijayawada Murder Case: Kin of Divya Tejaswini were handed over Rs. 10 lakh financial aid

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has handed over the cheque of RS 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin Divya Tejaswini, a B.Tech student who was killed by Nagendra under pretext of love in Vijayawada. On behalf of the Government, Vijayawada East Constituency YSRCP In-Charge Devineni Avinash handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Divya Family members. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who was shocked to see Divya Tejaswini's parents plight, immediately ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to their family. The government handed over the amount to Divya parents within 48 hours of the after assurance.

Devineni Avinash said that Nagendra will be severely punished for destroying the Divya's life. Earlier, CM Jagan assured the divine parents that they would stand by them on behalf of the government and the party. Divya's parents Joseph and Kusuma said the help of CM YS Jagan was priceless. Hearing our plight, CM Jagan and Home Minister Sucharitha had given us courage and that everyone has been with us since then. Not expecting financial help, he said he was indebted to CM Jagan for understanding our family situation and helping us. He said he was confident that justice would be done to his child in this case.

Earlier, on last Thursday the accused Nagendra reportedly entered Divya's house and stabbed her to death and injured himself. Meanwhile, the sensational case was transferred to Disha police station where a DSP rank officer is investigating the case.