Vijayawada: Need to plant saplings to protect environment stressed

Vijayawada: District Lions Club cabinet assistant treasurer A Sarabandi Rao has said protection of environment is possible only by growing plants.



He participated in the plantation programme conducted by CVR Lions Club at Municipal Corporation's MK Baig School in Ajit Singh Nagar on Tuesday.

He explained the need to protect environment to save the humanity and importance of oxygen to the mankind.

Club president Shaik Abdul Rasheed said the Lions Club encourages eco-friendly programmes and conducts plantation drive. CVR Lions Club secretary MS Imam Basha, vice-president K Rajasekhar and others participated in the planting of saplings at the VMC High school in Ajit Singh Nagar. The club members planted 25 saplings, said Lion Imam Basha.