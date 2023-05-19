Live
- I am a big fan of retro music: Swasti Mehul
- KTR hard-sells State to investors in New York
- Nellore stands first in completing Jagananna Housing Colonies
- Sonakshi on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’
- Eatala Rajender: Not changing party; sole objective is to bring BJP to power in T
- Gudivada: Beneficiaries continue to wait with bated breath
- Aishwarya Rajesh requested to stop peddling rumors
- KCR’s govt metes out a raw deal to BCs: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Hyderabad: University Grants Commission to launch NEP SAARTHI
- Injury-hit Nadal pulls out of French Open
Vijayawada: Neeraja Padma gets Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University
National Kabaddi player and Associate Professor at NRI Institute of Technology English Department A Neeraja Padma has been awarded with Doctor of Philosophy in English in the Faculty of Humanities from Acharya Nagarjuna University.
Vijayawada (NTR district) : National Kabaddi player and Associate Professor at NRI Institute of Technology English Department A Neeraja Padma has been awarded with Doctor of Philosophy in English in the Faculty of Humanities from Acharya Nagarjuna University.
She submitted her Ph D thesis entitled ‘Feministic Perspectives in Select Works of Doris Lessing’ and was awarded the Doctorate Degree. She completed her Ph D under the guidance of Prof T Narayana, Andhra University English Department Head and has qualified for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in English.
Dr Neeraja Padma hails from a sports background family and she was a national Kabaddi player. She represented Andhra Pradesh in the Junior National Kabaddi tournament. Also, she represented Acharya Nagarjuna University and won a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Kabaddi Championship for Women. Her father AV Krishna Rao was an international Kabaddi player and he worked as a coach for the South Central Railway Kabaddi team.
In view of getting a doctorate, the NRI Institute of Technology Chairman R Venkata Rao felicitated Dr Neeraja Padma in a programme held at the college premises at Pothavarappadu of Agiripalli mandal near Vijayawada on Thursday. He expressed his happiness over Neeraja Padma receiving a Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University. NRI Institute of Engineering Principal Dr C Naga Bhaskar, Research and Administrative Director Dr G Roshaiah, Placement Cell Director Dr NV Surendra Babu, and others were present.