Vijayawada: Neeraja Padma gets Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University

Vijayawada (NTR district) : National Kabaddi player and Associate Professor at NRI Institute of Technology English Department A Neeraja Padma has been awarded with Doctor of Philosophy in English in the Faculty of Humanities from Acharya Nagarjuna University.

She submitted her Ph D thesis entitled ‘Feministic Perspectives in Select Works of Doris Lessing’ and was awarded the Doctorate Degree. She completed her Ph D under the guidance of Prof T Narayana, Andhra University English Department Head and has qualified for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in English.

Dr Neeraja Padma hails from a sports background family and she was a national Kabaddi player. She represented Andhra Pradesh in the Junior National Kabaddi tournament. Also, she represented Acharya Nagarjuna University and won a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Kabaddi Championship for Women. Her father AV Krishna Rao was an international Kabaddi player and he worked as a coach for the South Central Railway Kabaddi team.

In view of getting a doctorate, the NRI Institute of Technology Chairman R Venkata Rao felicitated Dr Neeraja Padma in a programme held at the college premises at Pothavarappadu of Agiripalli mandal near Vijayawada on Thursday. He expressed his happiness over Neeraja Padma receiving a Ph D from Acharya Nagarjuna University. NRI Institute of Engineering Principal Dr C Naga Bhaskar, Research and Administrative Director Dr G Roshaiah, Placement Cell Director Dr NV Surendra Babu, and others were present.