Vijayawada: Nodal officers appointed for Corona hospitals

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz on Monday appointed nodal officers to monitor the administrative activities in the Covid government and Covid private hospitals in the district. He has taken the decision in view of the allegations being levelled against the government that it has failed to monitor the administrative activities in the Covid hospitals, particularly at the GGH, which is the biggest and the first Covid hospital in the district and rendering services to the Covid patients of four districts. He conducted a meeting with the officials and discussed the number of patients admitted, treatment and other issues. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the nodal officers to submit report every day on the admissions, discharges from the Covid hospitals both the government and the private.



He informed that the government has fixed Rs 3250 charges per day for Covid treatment and Rs 9580 for critical cases with ICU and ventilators treatment. He said the Covid hospitals divided into A and B categories and only Covid cases are treated in A category hospitals and Covid and non-Covid are treated in the B category hospitals.

Referring to the measures taken to check spread of Covid, he said physical distance, lockdown in containment areas are given top priority in the district.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar, District Medical and Health officer Dr I Ramesh and officials of other departments attended the meeting.