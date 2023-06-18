Vijayawada: Pawan Kalyan reading Naidu’s script, says Kapu Corporation chief

Vijayawada: Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu expressing ire at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi yatra said Pawan was reading the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his Varahi yatra.

He said unable to digest Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s people-friendly rule, the Jana Sena chief has been taking up yatras with the support of Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the Kapu corporation chairman said Pawan had failed to question Chandrababu Naidu who fled from Hyderabad after vote for note case.

Condemning the allegation of Pawan on minister Peddiredd Ramachandra Reddy that he was looting sand mines, he said that Pawan could not question TDP MLAs when they were looting sand.

Seshu said that people elected Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections with overwhelming majority as they fully know about nature of Chandrababu and Pawan. He said AP is ahead in implementing welfare schemes and taking up developmental works.