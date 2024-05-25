Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary

Known for its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, Mandya district is home to the renowned Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary, a special habitat for long-billed storks. However, this year, the sanctuary has not witnessed its usual influx of these majestic birds, leading to concern among bird lovers and environmentalists.



Situated in Maddur taluk, the Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary spans 772 acres and has long been a haven for various bird species, including the long-billed storks, or Hejjarle, which typically arrive in October and depart by June. Colored storks also make the sanctuary their temporary home from January to June. Unfortunately, severe drought conditions have dried up reservoirs, rivers, and lakes, depriving the storks of their primary food source—fish.

The scarcity of food has resulted in significantly fewer birds making their way to Kokkare Bellur this season. This absence is particularly troubling as the sanctuary usually hosts thousands of birds, which breed and raise their young in the trees surrounding the village before returning to their respective homes.

In addition to the drought, the sanctuary faces other challenges. The number of trees in the area is dwindling, reducing available nesting sites for the birds. Moreover, rampant sand mining in the sanctuary’s river further exacerbates the problem by disrupting the habitat and depleting the fish population. Local fishing activities have also contributed to the food shortage for the storks.

Despite these pressing issues, the response from the government, district administration, and forest department has been minimal. Their apparent lack of attention to the sanctuary’s plight has led to a steady decline in the number of migratory birds over the years.

The local community is urging the authorities to take immediate action to address the drought and food scarcity that threaten the Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary. Without intervention, the future of this vital habitat remains uncertain, and the rich biodiversity it supports could be lost.

Bird enthusiasts and environmental advocates call on the government to implement measures that will replenish the sanctuary’s water sources, curb sand mining, and protect the remaining trees to ensure the storks and other migratory birds return to Kokkare Bellur. The preservation of this sanctuary is crucial not only for the birds but also for maintaining the ecological balance and natural beauty of the region.