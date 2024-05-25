Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
Just In
Senthilkumar, Abhay enter quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha
India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh entered the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash tournament with stunning...
India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh entered the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash tournament with stunning second-round wins over seeded opponents here.
The tournament is a PSA World Tour Bronze event. Reigning national champion Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad, a former world No. 3, 13-11 11-3 9-3 after the latter retired in 30 minutes due to an injury.
Asian Games medallist Abhay then beat sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd 11-7 5-11 10-12 11-5 9-3, who also conceded his match in 59 minutes on Thursday. World No. 55 Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen next, while Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, will take on Malaysian third seed and world No. 15 Eain Yow Ng.