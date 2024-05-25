Senthilkumar, Abhay enter quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha

India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh entered the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash tournament with stunning second-round wins over seeded opponents here.



The tournament is a PSA World Tour Bronze event. Reigning national champion Senthilkumar defeated Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad, a former world No. 3, 13-11 11-3 9-3 after the latter retired in 30 minutes due to an injury.

Asian Games medallist Abhay then beat sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd 11-7 5-11 10-12 11-5 9-3, who also conceded his match in 59 minutes on Thursday. World No. 55 Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen next, while Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, will take on Malaysian third seed and world No. 15 Eain Yow Ng.