Nellore: Candidates’ replacement may hit YSRCP’s winning chances

Nellore : Replacing party sitting MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao with Meraga Murali for Gudur Assembly segment has allegedly blowed the winning chances of the ruling YSRCP and at the same time, it could help TDP to regain its past glory in the constituency.

TDP nominated Gudur former Municipal chairman and Gudur former YSRCP MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar, while YSRCP inducted former MLC Meraga Muralidhar in 2024 elections.

Though there is not so severe incumbency against the ruling party in Gudur SC Assembly segment compared with other constituencies, but YSRCP’s defeat seems inevitable due to the damage role played by 'Velagapalli' in the elections.

It may be recalled that Vegalapalli Varaprasad Rao elected on YSRCP banner twice in 2014 for Tirupati Lok Sabha and MLA of Gudur Assembly segment (comes under Tirupati MP seat) in 2019 elections.

During his 10-year tenure, Velagapalli developed a separate group, especially in his own community, and almost maintained a parallel administration in Gudur during these years.

However, in 2024 elections, YSRCP ignored to renominate him either for Gudur or Tirupati Lok Sabha, reportedly for various reasons including differences cropped up with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This forced Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao to approach TDP.

Due to prevalence of severe anti-incumbency against the ruling party across the State, Velagapalli can split YSRCP votes in Sullurpet and Gudur Assembly segments and TDP may win if used the situation in proper manner.



It is interesting to note that Pasim Sunil Kumar won on YSRCP banner in 2014 elections by defeating TDP candidate Dr Bathala Radha Jyotsna. Later he joined TDP and unsuccessfully contested and defeated by YSRCP rival Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao in 2019 elections in 2019 elections. Now, he has the support of Velagapalli as part of electoral alliance.



Meanwhile, YSRCP candidate Meriga Muralidhar hails from Venkatagiri constituency and confident of his victory as he was a gentle politician and did good deeds for Gudur when he was MLC.



It should be noted that TDP got elected five times from Gudur Assembly segment - Jogi Mastanaiah in 1983, Balli Durga Prasad Rao (father of present YSRCP MLA Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi) in 1985, 1994, 1999 and 2009.



YSRCP won twice, in 2014 and 2019 elections.

