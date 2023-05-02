Vijayawada: Pendyala music enthralls audience

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Swaralaya Samskrutika Seva Sanstha has organised an orchestra programme in memory of cine music legend late Pendyala Nageswara Rao here on Monday. Needless to say about Pendyala, he has given excellent music for many films. The ‘Swaralaya’ presented the programme with songs composed by Pendyala Nageswara Rao. About 25 songs like ‘Neevu leka nimishamina’, ‘Kondagaali tirigindi’, ‘Chitram bhalare vichitram’, Jalakaalatalalo’ were presented. All these songs were rendered melodiously by Bala Kameswara Rao, PV Ramana, YS Ramakrishna, Santhisri, Indunayana, Bharathi and Kalyani Sureesha. The Pendyala musical aroma was spread all over the auditorium and the melodious songs were enjoyed by the elite gathering present.

Speaking on the occasion, advocate Chalasani Ajay Kumar, the chief guest, said that everyone will enjoy melody and these types of songs will improve the life span. He also congratulated the organizers for presenting such a good programme.

Y Subrahmanyam and SR Prabhakar organised the show and P Mohan Ram Prasad compere the orchestra programme.