Vijayawada: People bid adieu to Sankranti on Mukkanuma

Vijayawada: The four-day Sankranti festival concluded with Mukkanuma on Monday. Though the 'coronavirus' is in big way, people celebrated the festival with full joy and gaiety. The roads, shops and malls were crowded with public and customers since it is the first festival in the calendar year.

People celebrate this festival for four days every year with the first day 'Bhogi', second day 'Sankranti', third day 'Kanuma' and the fourth day "Mukkanuma'.

On Bhogi people discard their old belongings in a bonfire, which is symbolic for removing the bad and evils from their mind and to welcome new and good thoughts for future.

In fact, it is a colourful festival where all the houses were decorated with 'Rangoli', flowers and "Bommala Koluvu". All the three things will exhibit their creative ideas and which would remain for the rest of the year. In some houses, they will invite near and dear to show the decorated 'Bommala Koluvu'.

The Kanuma festival is an important festival of Telugu people and it is dedicated to cattle and other animals which are important in rural areas. To express their gratitude towards cattle and other animals they decorate them with paint, ornaments, flowers and cloths. 'Govardhan Puja' and 'Go Puja' will also be performed on Kanuma.

People conclude the Sankranti with 'Mukkanuma' with a hope that the remaining year will bring health, wealth and prosperity.