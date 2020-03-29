Vijayawada: People still don't care two hoots for Covid-19

Vijayawada: Even after five positive cases were admitted to the Vijayawada Covid-19 hospital, people are yet to take coronavirus seriously.

The government relaxed the timings from 6 am to 1 pm to facilitate people to buy essential commodities from grocery shops and vegetables from the Rythu Bazaars. But it appears that many people feel that they were allowed to roam around.

A large number of people are seen all over the district in general and Vijayawada city in particular roaming on the roads without caring for the minimal precautions they have to take.

After 1 pm, the roads were deserted though it is suspected that they were off the roads because of the summer heat wave.

Even at the Rythu Bazaars people were not following the social distancing though the ground was marked to keep the distance.

At Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in the city, it is somewhat better but in other Rythu Bazaars at Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School and Patamata Zilla Parishad High school the situation is no better.

Among the five positive cases under treatment in Covid-19 Hospital here, three from Krishna district and two from Guntur district including a fresh positive case from Guntur. There are four more suspected coronavirus cases under observation in the hospital.

According to official sources, as many as 2,540 people returned from abroad to Krishna district so far and 2,443 people were identified. The details of the rest of the people are not available.

The medical personnel were daily observing the 2,412 persons who were under home isolation throughout the district.

After converting the Vijayawada Government General hospital into Covid-19 hospital with 400 beds, all the patients from West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts were being admitted in it.

In addition, the hospital attached to Pinnamaneni Siddartha Medical College has also been turned into Covid-19 hospital.