Vijayawada: Pipe Band of AP wins south zone competition

Vijayawada: The Pipe Band of Social Welfare Gurukul School at Tadepalligudem won the first place in the south zone competitions held at GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday, according to State School Band nodal officer G Bhanu Murthy Raju.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that Andhra Pradesh vied with teams of nine States across the south zone and secured the first place.

School Education commissioner S Suresh congratulated the Pipe Band of Andhra Pradesh for winning laurels in the south zone competitions. The State is proud of them, he added.

Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivas Rao also congratulated the team.

The team would participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2024.