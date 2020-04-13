Vijayawada: Plans afoot to conduct tests on massive scale

Vijayawada: The district administration has made arrangements for conducting Covid-19 tests on a large number of people from Monday onwards. The district received six Truenat machines, which are useful to conduct tests to 900 samples at a time. Initially, the throat swab tests will be taken on Monday at Ranigari Thota at Krishnalanka and Kothapeta in One Town here.

Similarly, swab tests will be conducted in Nandigama, Jaggayapet and Chandarlapadu mandals.

Later, the Swab tests will be conducted at Khddus Nagar, Sitarama Nagar in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Nuzvid on April 14.

So far, 35 Covid-19 positive cases registered in Krishna district since the outbreak of Covid-19 last month in the city. Red zone areas are under scan and all efforts are being made to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Red zone areas. The VMC has intensified spraying of sodium hypo chloride and bleaching.

The district also will get Rapid test kits very soon. With the help of Rapid test kits, 50,000 tests will be made in a day, said the district collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday. In a press release, the collector announced that the district would successfully contain the spread of Covid-19 and complimented the staff for their tireless efforts to combat the Covid-19 in the district.