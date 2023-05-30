Live
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
- AJIO announces Big Bold Sale
Vijayawada: Plea to construct second flyover in Singh Nagar
CPI Vijayawada city leaders requested NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao to take up the construction of second flyover at Singh Nagar to avoid inconvenience to the public.
Vijayawada : CPI Vijayawada city leaders requested NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao to take up the construction of second flyover at Singh Nagar to avoid inconvenience to the public.
CPI city secretary G Koteswara Rao and others met the Collector at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Later interacting with the media, they said that traveling on the Singh Nagar flyover, which connects main road to Nuzividu via Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Prakashnagar and Nunna, was extremely difficult. Pedestrians and motorists are facing severe problems due to heavy traffic on this flyover and frequent traffic jams, he said. Due to this, employees, businessmen, students, and people were not able to reach their destination on time, Koteswara Rao informed.
‘Keeping in view the increased population, we requested the Collector to construct a second flyover and he responded positively,’ the CPI leaders informed. They said that the Collector, Municipal and R&B, and Railway officials will conduct a joint inspection and take appropriate action in this regard.
CPI city assistant secretary Nakka Veerabhadra Rao, leaders KV Bhaskara Rao, Mooli Sambasiva Rao, Thunam Veeraiah and others met the Collector.