Vijayawada: Plea to construct second flyover in Singh Nagar

Vijayawada : CPI Vijayawada city leaders requested NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao to take up the construction of second flyover at Singh Nagar to avoid inconvenience to the public.

CPI city secretary G Koteswara Rao and others met the Collector at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Later interacting with the media, they said that traveling on the Singh Nagar flyover, which connects main road to Nuzividu via Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Prakashnagar and Nunna, was extremely difficult. Pedestrians and motorists are facing severe problems due to heavy traffic on this flyover and frequent traffic jams, he said. Due to this, employees, businessmen, students, and people were not able to reach their destination on time, Koteswara Rao informed.

‘Keeping in view the increased population, we requested the Collector to construct a second flyover and he responded positively,’ the CPI leaders informed. They said that the Collector, Municipal and R&B, and Railway officials will conduct a joint inspection and take appropriate action in this regard.

CPI city assistant secretary Nakka Veerabhadra Rao, leaders KV Bhaskara Rao, Mooli Sambasiva Rao, Thunam Veeraiah and others met the Collector.