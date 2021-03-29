Vijayawada: Plight of Krishna Lanka residents will be soon solved, says Vellampalli Srinivas

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a good news to the people of Krishna Lanka as it has decided to avoid the floods. Authorities have drawn up plans to build a retaining wall at a cost of Rs 125 crore. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction work.

Meanwhile, the collector Imtiaz, CP Battina Srinivas, Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Irrigation officials inspected the site on Monday. State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas told the media that the YSRCP government would address the plight of Krishna Lanka people. It was revealed that plans are afoot to build a retining wall. The residents of Karakatta will get a permanent solution without any trouble.

YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu said that they will do what the last TDP could not do. He said CM Jagan was paying special attention to the development of Vijayawada. MLA Vishnu said the construction of the retaining wall would be undertaken at a cost of about Rs 125 crore.