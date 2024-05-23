Vijayawada: Police book 78 persons for creating trouble on polling day

Vijayawada : NTR district police booked cases on 78 persons for creating law and order problems and instigating violence during the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

NTR district Commissioner of Police PH D Ramakrishna in a press release on Wednesday announced that PD Act was invoked on two persons, one person externed from the city, suspect cases were opened on 55 persons and rowdy-sheets were opened on 20 persons.

He said the police conducted a fair probe on the persons involved in the clashes which led to law and order problems on the polling day. Elections to 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies were held on May 13 in the State. Referring to the measures taken to ensure law and order on the day of counting (June 4) in NTR district, the Police Commissioner said tight security arrangements will be made for the counting and to check any untoward incidents. He said police pickets were set up at sensitive areas and bind over cases were registered on the suspects, who may create law and order problems on the day of counting.



There is no permission for processions, rallies and celebrations after the counting on June 4, the CP said.

There is no permission even for bursting of crackers and orders have been issued to the traders not to sell the crackers. He urged the contesting candidates, party workers and people to maintain restraint on the day of counting.

He warned that stern action would be taken against persons indulging in violence, clashes and provoking people. He called upon people to extend cooperation to the police authorities to maintain law and order.

He asked the people to give information to the police on the movement of suspicious people, anti-social elements and people who create law and order problems in the district.