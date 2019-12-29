Vijayawada police chief Dwaraka Tirumala Rao distributes artificial limbs

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday distributed artificial limbs to about four students from Ananthapur, Guntur and Krishna districts, who lost their limbs in road accidents at the commissioner office.

The artificial limbs were distributed free by Sudheekshan Foundation which costed Rs 7.15 lakh. The beneficiaries are Kavya from Ananthapur studying Class IX, who lost both her legs in a road accident.

Narendra from Guntur studying Class X lost his right hand in a road accident, Manogna from Amaravati studying Class IX lost her left leg in a road accident and P Raju from Tenali of Guntur district studying degree lost right leg in an accident and the four were given artificial limbs by Sudheekshan Foundation.

Sudheekshan Foundation founder Ch Vimala said that the foundation was established in 2007 and every month they distribute artificial limbs to people who lost limbs in road accidents with the support of NRIs.

Additional DCP S Harikrishna, Crime DCP D Koteswara Rao, Sudheekshan Foundation members K Rajasekhar, K Rajakumari, KSS Prasad, M Appa Rao and student who lost limbs were present.