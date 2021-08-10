Vijayawada: Police crack woman's missing case, two accused held in Uttar Pradesh

The Kothapet police have cracked a missing case of a young woman in Vijayawada. It has been reported that the young woman who left home to share her life with her lover was deceived of cash and murdered in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the victim was identified as Taslima Fatima had a love affair with a young man who lived locally.



However, a few days ago the boyfriend left for his hometown Uttar Pradesh and Fatima left home in Vijayawada on the 10th of last month after being told by her boyfriend to come out. The parents complained to the local Kothapet police that their daughter could not be located.

The police have registered a case of missing and are conducting an investigation. Based on the complaint, the police found the woman dead on the banks of the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh.

Although the accused initially tried to portray it as a suicide, the UP police collected details and registered the case as a suspicious death. A case of missing has already been registered at the Kothapalli police station.

After receiving the information, Vijayawada police went to UP and started an investigation. When the girl went to UP, it was initially confirmed that her boyfriend and another man had killed and dumped her in the river after taking cash and gold from her. The accused were later identified and brought to Vijayawada by train and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.