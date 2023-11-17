Vijayawada: Police foil Devineni Uma’s protest

Vijayawada: Making a serious allegation against YSRCP leaders for illegal transportation of ash of the NTTPS (Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Corporation), former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao asked TDP cadres to visit the ash pond at the ground level.

In view of this, police reached Gollapudi and prevented him and his followers from going to Ibrahimpatnam and foiled Rao’s protest by keeping him under house arrest on Thursday. Due to this, he staged a protest in front of his house and the Jana Sena party cadre also joined him.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad are looting the NTTPS’ ash and earning crores of rupees. He questioned who will give the license to transport the ash without getting any permission from the concerned authorities.

He demanded the NTTPS authorities to stop illegal transportation and protect people’s health and demanded the state government to take appropriate steps.