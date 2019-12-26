Vijayawada: PSCMR College gets NBA status

Vijayawada: Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology has received NBA (National Board of Accreditation) which is an affiliate of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for three branches (CSE, ECE and EEE), according to the college chairman Ch Mallikarjuna Rao on Thursday.

He said that AICTE team from New Delhi visited the college from June 21 to 23 and inspected the facilities provided in the college for the students like quality of education, students' talent, placement, R&D activity and others facilities provided by the college to the students and accorded NBA status to the college.

He said receiving NBA status was a big achievement and complemented the college principal Dr K Nageswara Rao and other faculty members for their support in achieving the NBA status.

Secretary R Subba Rao, Treasurer K Venkateswara Rao, CSI department head Dr A Patanjali, Head of the ECE department Dr A Ravi, EEE department head Dr Y Rajendra Babu and others were present on the occasion.