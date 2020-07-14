Vijayawada: Punish attackers of Rajgruha, demands BJP

Vijayawada: BJP SC Morcha demanded that the government immediately arrest and punish the culprits who attacked the residence of Dr BR Ambedkar, Rajgruha, in Mumbai. The BJP SC Morcha leaders staged a protest at the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, the SC Morcha state leader Valluri Gangadhar said the attack on the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar was nothing but the attack on Indian Constitution. He said the State SC Morcha strongly condemns the attack and demand for the arrest of culprits. Gangadhar said 16 countries in the world have translated the constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar and implementing in their countries. He suggested the Maharashtra government to take measures to prevent such incidents in future. He said the BJP SC Morcha welcomes the decision taken by YSRCP government to install giant statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Vijayawada. He requested the government to keep the blueprint of the Ambedkar memorial in Swarajya Madian. He said former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had announced for construction of B R Ambedkar memorial in capital Amaravati and later ignored.

SC Morcha leaders Elisala Srinivasa Rao, Matta Jhansi Rani, Boddu Nagalaxmi and others participated in the dharna.