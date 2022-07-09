Vijayawada: Railways urges all engineering colleges to come up with innovative ideas

Vijayawada (NTR District): South Central Railway conducted interactive sessions on the newly unveiled 'Start Up for Railways Policy' at KL University and VR Siddhartha Engineering College on Thursday and Friday respectively.

A team of five branch officers from Engineering, Signalling and Telecommunications, Mechanical, Electrical and Public Relations interacted with students, research scholars and teaching faculty and briefed them regarding the Start Up India initiative with primary focus on problematic areas encountered by Railways in day to day working, which were highlighted by the Railway think tank and ways and means to overcome it.

Railway officials B Vijaya Keerthi, K Sudarshan Reddy, G Suman, Lucky Dubey, and Nusrat M Mandrupkar took part in these interactive sessions held at both the places.

At KL University, Nusrat Mandrupkar on Thursday addressed a gathering of 200 students from Electronics and Communications background and Ph D students regarding the objective of the new start up policy and encouraged the students to use this novel opportunity to be part of Railway's growth story through a powerpoint presentation.

She also highlighted the financial assistance rendered by the Railways in meeting the ends. The Branch officers explained in detail various problems frequently faced by the respective departments and areas of support required to counter them. The Railway team thanked Registrar Dr A Jagadeesh, Dean A Srinath and Prof Satyanarayana for the arrangements and appealed to the faculty to come up with innovative ideas by registering it in the web portal.

At VR Siddhartha Engineering College on Friday Dr AV Ratna Prasad, M Tech (IIT, Kgp) introduced the Railway team to all the research scholars and teaching faculty. The Railway team interacted with the teaching faculty followed by a question and answers session with the faculty. Dr D Venkata Rao, HOD of the ECE and Dr MV Raju, IQAC head, professors and faculty took part and actively interacted in the seminar.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs M Srikanth and D Srinivasa Rao thanked the administration of both the colleges. Shivendra Mohan appreciated the efforts of the Railway team for actively organising the sessions and promoting the novel initiative of Railways in encouraging the young talent pool.