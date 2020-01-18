Vijayawada: Rajiv,Ranjith win EVE badminton trophy

Vijayawada: EVE Shuttle Badminton Championship trophy clinched by Rajiv and Ranjith of Velagaleru village in G Konduru mandal which was organised by EVE Friends Circle at Kothuru Tadepalli.

In juniors category Ramu and Teja of Kothur Tadepalli secured first place. The three-day EVE shuttle badminton tournament concluded on Friday. In seniors section Vijay and Bhanu (Kothur Tadepalli) stood in second position and in the juniors category Shyam and Bhargav bagged second place.

APGENCO ADE K Srinivas, Triveni College principal P Srinivasa Rao, EVE Friends Circle chairman Ede Vedadri presented the trophies and medals to the winners and runners of the tournament.