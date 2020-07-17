Vijayawada: Reception Centre inaugurated in GGH

Vijayawada: The district administration has inaugurated Reception Centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH) to furnish information to the family members of the Covid-19 patients, who were admitted to the GGH with Corona virus infection. Coronavirus positives from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts are vising the GGH for the treatment as it is the first Covid-19 hospital in the district.

The hospital staff are allowing only corona positives and not allowing the family members into the hospital. Consequently, the family members are worried about the patients and been trying to get information. But, due to lack of such facilities, the family members were facing agony for more than two months.

Finally, the district collector Md Imtiaz took initiative and arranged a Reception centre at the new block of the GGH to provide information about the patients from 11 am to 2 pm daily. Doctors and other staff will give information, the treatment, condition of the patient, how many days the patient may stay in the hospital and other information to the family members.

Death of a senior citizen from one town at the GGH two weeks ago raised hue cry on the negligent attitude of the staff. The hospital staff did not inform to the wife of the deceased that he died in the hospital and the body was in mortuary. Later, probe was ordered on the incident.

Finally, the district administration on Thursday inaugurated the Reception centre for the convenience of the family members of patients.

On the other hand, the Corona infected persons are gradually recovering and more than 2,000 persons were discharged from the hospital by Thursday.

According to State Covid- report on Thursday, 2,027 persons were discharged from the Covid-19 hospitals in Krishna district against 2,984 persons infected with the virus.

Recovery rate is gradually increasing and more patients are discharged from three Covid hospitals in Vijayawada, Gannavaram and Ibrahimpatnam. A total of 132 new cases reported from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning in Krishna district and the total cases reached to 2,984. Total active cases are 872 in the district.