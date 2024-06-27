Vijayawada RPO bags best passport office award

Vijayawada : Regional Passport Officer Siva Harsha lauded the contribution of all stakeholders including Department of Posts, Andhra Pradesh Police, TCS and Team RPO for their support in delivering over 3.7 lakh passport related services during 2023-24 for the achievement of award as the best regional passport office. The Regional passport office here has been awarded as the best office in its category for providing extraordinary standards of service delivery to the citizens for 2023-24.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, regional passport officer Siva Harsha said that he had received the award from Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in New Delhi on Monday. Two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Vijayawada and Tirupati respectively and 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) come under its jurisdiction.

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) commemorated the 12th Passport Seva Divas on Monday to mark the enactment of the Passports Act on June 24, 1967. Coinciding with this, a three-day Regional Passport Officers (RPO) Conference was organised from June 22 in Delhi.

In his message on the Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted the commendable annual growth of nearly 15 per cent in passport and related services wherein the Ministry rendered 1.65 crore passport related services to citizens in 2023.

