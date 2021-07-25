Vijayawada: Sakambari festivities conclude at Durga temple

Vijayawada: The three-day annual Sakambari celebrations ended on Saturday at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri.

On the last day, civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) along with the family visited the temple and offered special pujas.

The temple executive officer, D Bhramaramba, trust board chairman P Somi Naidu, trust board members, priests and others welcomed the minister. After the special pujas, the temple EO has presented the portrait of the Goddess Kanakadurga and Prasadam to the minister.

On the other hand, a large number of devotees visited the temple three days to mark the Sakambari celebrations.

The devotees, priests, officials and other dignitaries have prayed to the Goddess for the well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh and performed pujas for the plentiful rainfall in the state.

Nearly 50 tonne vegetables, fruits, leaves and flowers were used to decorate the deity and other parts of the temple on Indrakeeladri as part of the Sakambari celebrations.