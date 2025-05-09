  • Menu
Vijayawada: Seena Naik appointed as EO of Durga temple

Vijayawada: Deputy collector VK Seena Naik presently working as member secretary, AP Medical Services Recruitment Board has been appointed as Executive Officer of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple).

He will work on deputation for a period of one year. Durga temple is the second biggest temple in the state.

Additional commissioner, department of endowments K Ramachandra Mohan will be relieved from the full additional charge of the Durga temple.

Ramachandra Mohan has been asked to report to the commissioner of endowments.

