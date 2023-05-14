Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Vijayawada: Seetharama Chandrasekhar Manchiraju received his PhD awarded in Management Science
Seetharama Chandrasekhar Manchiraju received his PhD in Management Science from the Naveen Jindal School of Management, at the University of Texas at Dallas, U.S on May 12.
Vijayawada : Seetharama Chandrasekhar Manchiraju received his PhD in Management Science from the Naveen Jindal School of Management, at the University of Texas at Dallas, U.S on May 12.
Chandrasekhar is a native of Vijayawada and went to the US to pursue masters. He submitted research papers on dissertation in the area of pricing and revenue management focusing on developing pricing algorithms using optimisation techniques.
Two of his dissertation essays got published in the internationally renowned journal ‘Operations Research.’ Chandrasekhar earlier completed his Masters and Bachelor of Technology from IIT Madras. He is the younger son of M V Saibabu, who is working as the administrative officer in Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada.