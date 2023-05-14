Vijayawada: Seetharama Chandrasekhar Manchiraju received his PhD awarded in Management Science

Vijayawada : Seetharama Chandrasekhar Manchiraju received his PhD in Management Science from the Naveen Jindal School of Management, at the University of Texas at Dallas, U.S on May 12.

Chandrasekhar is a native of Vijayawada and went to the US to pursue masters. He submitted research papers on dissertation in the area of pricing and revenue management focusing on developing pricing algorithms using optimisation techniques.

Two of his dissertation essays got published in the internationally renowned journal ‘Operations Research.’ Chandrasekhar earlier completed his Masters and Bachelor of Technology from IIT Madras. He is the younger son of M V Saibabu, who is working as the administrative officer in Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada.