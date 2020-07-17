Vijayawada: Services of Rajendra Kumar remembered

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department T Vijay Kumar Reddy said the untimely demise of M Rajender Kumar, senior assistant in the I&PR department, Vijayawada, was a great loss to the department and to the family.

Vijay Kumar participated in the condolence meeting organised on Thursday by the office staff following the sudden death of Kumar due to illness. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said I&PR department expresses deep condolence to the bereaved family members and recollected his association with senior assistant.

Joint directors of the department P Kiran Kumar, T Kasturi Bai and others participated in the meet and paid floral tributes to the departed colleague.