Frontline Heroes: Celebrating Nurses as Guardians of Health and Compassion

In the continuous saga of healthcare, nurses are the frequently unsung heroes who consistently put in long hours behind the scenes to guarantee the health and efficient functioning of healthcare facilities. Besides offering continuous care for the sick and injured and sometimes observing the passing of patients they worked hard to save, nurses also play a role in the delivery of new life.

On International Nurses Day, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant challenges nurses face, including the commitment, stress, and extended work hours they often face.

The Backbone of Healthcare

We don't require evidence of their commitment, A great number of nurses lost their life during the Covid-19 epidemic to save humankind. Nurses fought against COVID-19 as front-line heroes. They risked their lives to combat the infection. They served as a support system for solitary patients who were prohibited from seeing their loved ones because of stringent visiting regulations. In those uncertain and fearful times, they served as real-life representations of mankind.

From clinics and hospitals to homes and communities, nurses play a vital role in the delivery of healthcare services. They are essential to patient care, acting as carers, educators, and advocates—often going above and beyond the call of duty to protect the health of those they assist.

Compassion in Action

The bravery and tenacity of nurses in the face of emotionally taxing medical procedures are widely acknowledged. They put other people's welfare first and show their patients that they care about them. Additionally, nurses are rays of hope, providing comfort and confidence to patients and their families at trying times. Their presence gives peace in the middle of pandemonium, and their unfailing support and inspiration inspire confidence.

Challenges faced by nurses

As per the Indian Nursing Council (INC), an autonomous entity under the ministry that was founded to impose a consistent level of training for nurses, the country has 1.96 nurses for every 1,000 Indians, far less than the 3 nurses per 1,000 that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends.

Nurses often work long shifts, which can lead to burnout. To prevent this, it's important to get enough rest and plan ahead. They may face changing schedules, which can interfere with sleep patterns and also with interference in personal life. Emotionally involved nurses often become emotionally invested in their patients' lives, which can be a burden. To cope, they should have a strong support system, seek professional counseling, and process their experiences healthy.

A Heartfelt Tribute

As we mark Nurses Day and recognize the incredible achievements of nurses worldwide, let's take a moment to show our sincere gratitude for their consistent devotion to helping others, displaying compassion, and staying devoted. Their acts of kindness and continuous generosity make the world a better place for all. They are brave individuals leading the way, protecting kindness and well-being.

(The writer is a Sr Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Intensivist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital)