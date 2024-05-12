CARE Hospitals Group Honours their Nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day with CSR-Driven Environmental and Social Initiatives

CARE Hospitals Group, a leading multi-specialty hospital chain in India, committed to both medical excellence and corporate social responsibility (CSR), commemorated International Nurses Day with a week-long tribute to its dedicated nursing staff. Guided by Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals Group, and led by Dr. Vincy Ashok Tribhuvan, VP-Nursing Administration, CARE Hospitals Group, and Supported by Dr. Abdul Nafeh, HCOO of CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, the initiative showcased the profound impact nurses make beyond the walls of the hospital.

In collaboration with the Guru Nanak Mission Trust, CARE Hospitals' nurses participated in a tree plantation drive at the Veritas Sainik School campus. Over the course of the week, more than 100 saplings were planted, symbolizing the nurturing care provided by the hospital's nursing professionals and reaffirming the Group's commitment to environmental sustainability through CSR initiatives.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals Group emphasized the importance of sustainability in healthcare, stating, "As healthcare providers, it's imperative that we prioritize initiatives that promote a healthier environment for our communities. Our collaboration with the Guru Nanak Mission Trust underscores our dedication to sustainability and community welfare through CSR endeavors. The commitment of our nurses to uplift others, whether through patient care or community engagement, is truly inspiring."





In addition to the tree plantation drive, CARE Hospitals' nursing leadership team visited The Little Sisters of The Poor old age home in Secunderabad, where they shared moments of joy and kindness with elderly residents. The day included a heartfelt cake-cutting ceremony and the presentation of essential items, bringing comfort and cheer to the residents.



"Our nurses are the heart and soul of CARE Hospitals, embodying the spirit of healing and compassion every day. Through initiatives like this, we not only celebrate their invaluable contributions to patient care but also extend our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our nurses exemplify the values of empathy and service, not only within the hospital but also in the broader community," said Dr. Vincy Ashok Tribhuvan, VP-Nursing Administration, CARE Hospitals Group.

As CARE Hospitals Group continues its mission to provide compassionate care and support sustainable initiatives through CSR activities, the International Nurses Day celebration serves as a testament to the enduring impact of nursing professionals on both health and society.