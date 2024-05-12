Srikakulam: All arrangements in place for elections

Srikakulam : District collector and election officer Manzeer Zilani Samoon in a press conference here on Saturday informed that a total of 18,92,457 voters will exercise their franchise on May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 2,358 polling stations have been set up, of them 520 were identified as critical and sensitive stations.

Three queue lines will be arranged at every polling station- one for male, second for female and third for old aged, physically challenged, chronic patients, pregnant women etc., The collector said that 569 vehicles have been arranged for staff and for voters to travel from Agency and remote areas where transport facilities are not available.

Control room has also been arranged at collector’s office with toll free number 18004256625 and also to 1950 to receive and monitor election related information.

A total of 36 polling stations were identified as network shadow areas. The Election Commission also introduced mobile phone app as Poll Day Monitor System (PDMS) to update election related information for every hour, he informed.

As many as 199 licensed weapons were recovered out of the total 273 and the remaining 74 are kept with bank security staff, SP GR Radhika explained.

Tekkali sub-collector Nurul Kamal attended the press conference.