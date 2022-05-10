Vijayawada: Spl drive to check anti-social elements along railway tracks

Vijayawada: City Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said that joint teams consisting of city police, RPF and GRP would start a special drive to check the menace of anti-social elements at 15 locations in crime-prone areas along the railway tracks, particularly on the outer area of railway station. He said the joint police force will increase vigil at up yard area, Vijayawada yard, Bulb cabin, Ajit Singh Nagar ROB, RR Pet, Nizam gate centre and other areas adjacent to railway tracks.

He said the police would target blade batch gangs and ganja peddlers.

Rana along with Valleshwara B Thokala, IRPFS, senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Vijayawada, spoke to the media at the railway station on Monday. Before that Police Commissioner Rana and Valleshwara, senior Divisional Security Commissioner along with other officials inspected the railway station and other areas along the railway tracks. They inspected abandoned cabins, grey areas along the track side and entry points from where ganja peddlers, vagabonds can barge on to the Railway tracks.

Joint team conducted this mass combing operations to tackle the menace of drug addicts, vagabonds, anti-social elements and consuming of alcohol in open areas by miscreants. Total nine teams consisting of 45 men of State police, RPF and GRP were deployed in nine points covering north and south outer signals of Vijayawada railway station to reach out to passengers and public in distress.

Valleshwara told the media that intense drive will be jointly carried by RPF, GRP and State police for one week in and around Vijayawada railway station by giving top priority to passenger safety and to eradicate all anti-social elements. He also said that security is beefed up at railway station and all the grey areas being identified during the check would be addressed immediately by deploying staff and CCTV cameras at secluded locations.

Valleshwara appealed to the travelling public to refrain from trespassing and to enter station premises with valid journey and platforms tickets only. He urged the public to use 139 (All India Railway Helpline), 1098 (Childline), 100 Police Emergency Number in case of any exigency. The team also visited Childline care centre on PF No 1.

G Madhusudhan Rao, ASC; Nusrat M Mandrupkar, PRO, Ravi Prakash, Station Superintendent, TSCS Reddy, IPF; RPF Staff and Officials from State Police and GRP attended the press meet.