Vijayawada: Sports Authority of India sanctions Khelo India Centre for Loyola College

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned the prestigious Khelo India Centre (KIC) to the Andhra Loyola College, the first-of-its-kind in the two Telugu states.

Fr G.M. Victor Emmanuel, principal of the college, in a statement here on Thursday said that the Khelo India Centre would enable the college to offer the best services to the upcoming sporting fraternity.

The SAI would also extend Rs 5 lakh for the maintenance of the KIC which would have residential hostel facilities, better infrastructure and the expert coaches in the years to come.

The principal recalled the support extended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and former MPs Gokaraju Ganga Raju and Lagadapati Rajagopal to get the KIC sanctioned to the college since 2012.

He said that Centre is now open to the meritorious sports persons of Andhra Pradesh as a centre of excellence with the best infrastructural facilities and coaching. He also thanked the director of the physical education of the college JV Nagendra Prasad for his efforts in getting the centre.