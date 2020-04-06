Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar to look into complaints

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar referring to the complaints he received on the distribution of financial assistance through the volunteers to the people and the contesting candidates seeking support of people while distributing the assistance, said that the BJP state president and CPI secretary brought the issue to his notice.

He said that he had written to the collectors of the 13 districts and the election observers on Monday to go through the complaints.

The SEC said that the Election Commission had thoroughly gone through the complaints. The distribution of the financial assistance during the Covid-19 crisis would not fall under the violation of the election code of conduct since the election code was not under implementation.

However, the Election Commission was imposing ban on the electioneering during the crisis period. The candidates undertaking election propaganda and attempting to influence the voters would amount to violation of election process.

"Such incidents should be brought to the notice of the Election Commission after enquiring at the field level," he said. The SEC instructed the officials concerned to supervise at ground-level and to take action suitably.