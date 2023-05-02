Vijayawada: State government issues orders releasing Dearness Allowance

Vijayawada : The state government on Monday issued orders for release of Dearness Allowance (DA) to be paid to the employees and pensioners from January 1, 2022. The DA sanctioned by the government will be paid in cash along with salary of July 2023 payable in August 2023.

The arrears on account of payment of DA for the period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 will be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) account of the respective employees in three equal installments in the month of September, December 2023 and March 2024. The employees who would be retiring from the service during the period of payment of arrears for such employees, the balance arrears will be paid along with retirement benefits, said Shamsher Singh Rawat, special chief secretary to the government. The DA of the employees will be increased from 20.02 to 22.75 per cent with the orders issued on Monday.