Vijayawada: State hosps being developed on par with corporate ones says Official
Krishnababu lays stone for canteen being built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh by NMC Doctors Trust
Vijayawada: Medical, Health and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu along with district collector S Dilli Rao laid a foundation stone for constructing canteen at Government General Hospital -Vijayawada on Thursday. The canteen is being built with a cost of Rs 80 lakh by NMC Doctors Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, Krishnababu said that the state government has been providing best medical and health services to public on par with the corporate hospitals, and added that the government had already equipped the government hospitals with all the needed amenities by spending thousands of crores of rupees.
Under the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme, the government is providing free medicines to the needy after conducting the medical tests. During the camps, if any person is found to have severe health issues, he will be referred and given better treatment. So far, over 5,000 Suraksha medical camps have been organised across the state, he informed.
Collector Dilli Rao said that the government is undertaking many remarkable developmental activities in the government hospitals to provide the medical services to the public.
He said that they were sprucing up the GGH-Vijayawada as a corporate hospital by facilitating all the infrastructure facilities and added that they had already opened an Emergency Medical Department with 15 beds.
He informed that they had built 14 new buildings for Urban Primary health centres across the district and another five buildings’ works were underway. Referring to the Jagananna Suraksha in the NTR district, he said that they had organised 520 medical camps so far and conducted medical tests to 3.7-lakh people, of which many were given free medicines.
Medical Education Director Dr DSVL Narashimham, Siddhartha Medical College retired principal Vital Rao, principal K Sudhakar, GGH Superintendent D Venkatesh and others were present.