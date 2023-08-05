Vijayawada: State ranking table tennis tourney commences

Vijayawada: The second AP State ranking table tennis tournament, sponsored by ILIOS Breweries, commenced on Friday at Chennupati Ramakotaiah indoor stadium in which over 530 paddlers across the State are taking part. The event, which features six age categories, will conclude on August 6.

Speaking at the inaugural function, chief guest Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni highlighted the importance of physical activity in youngsters for a healthy life. He said sports help youngsters learn the art of teamwork and achievements in sports also help kids achieve excellence in academics. He appreciated Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association for taking up encouraging steps for the promotion of the game in all segments of society. The tournament will be played on 12 tables. The competitions will be held in both singles and doubles.

APTTA secretary P Viswanath said based on the points garnered in the five ranking tournaments, the teams for the nationals will be selected.

APTTA president KPS Prakash, joint secretary Balram and others took part in the inaugural function.

Results:

Men (2nd round): MV Karthikeya (DTTA) bt Santhiraj (SGTTA) 3-0, Adarsh Vardhan (DTTA) 3-0.

Women (pre-quarters): Noor Basha (DTTA) bt Lakshmi Niharika (CATT) 3-0, Shailu Noor (DTTA) bt T Anusha (Tirupati) 3-0