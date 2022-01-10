Vijayawada: State youth bag 17 medals at national skill competitions

Vijayawada: Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy congratulated the young people from the State who won 17 medals in various categories securing 6th place in the country.

He wished them all the best to get more laurels in the World Skill competitions to be held later this year at Shanghai, China.

He also congratulated the principal secretary of Skill Development department, managing director and the officials of the AP State Skill Development Corporation for the great feat.

The State team won 17 medals at the National skills competitions including seven gold medals,

four silver medals, two bronze and four medallions of excellence in the national skill competitions conducted in Delhi from January 6 to 10.

Thirty-member AP team participated in 17 trades. In the gold medal category, the winners are P Srimannarayana in Additive Manufacturing, P Sreekar Sai in Cloud Computing, Srihari in Cyber Security, K Eswar in Electronics, Lavanya Sai Kumar in Mobile Application Development, Srinivas and Pavan Kumar in Mobile Robotics. In the silver medal category, the winners are Vani Priyanka in Digital Construction, Venkata Reddy in Mobile Application Development, Ravi Vamsi Krishna and Jagadeesh in Robot System Integration.

In the bronze medal category, the winners are J Sai Rishta Sree in IT Software Solution for Business and Challa Sankar in Yoga.

In the Medallion of Excellence category, the winners are Y Lahari in IT Network System Administrator, P Venu Gopal Rao in refrigeration and air conditioning, Ravi Teja and Jahnavi in Robot System Integration.