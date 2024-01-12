Vijayawada: Students urged not to abandon their pursuits

Vijayawada: Secretary of AP Library Association Raavi Sarada motivated the students of Andhra Loyola College to actively participate in various competitions and emphasised the importance of perseverance and overcoming societal discouragement.

She urged students not to abandon their pursuits. She was the chief guest at Sphoorti-2k24, organised at Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.

The students showcase their skills in dances, music, singing, skits, and mime. A series of competitions captivated the audience in which the students participated with boundless enthusiasm, demonstrating their prowess in various disciplines.

The dance floor pulsated with energy during both classical and western dance competitions, highlighting the versatility and creativity of the participants. Musical performances with soulful singing captivated the audience.

Sphoorti 2k24 provided a platform for students to not only excel academically but also showcase their diverse talents. The competitions served as a testament to the vibrant and multifaceted skills present within the student community.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore commended the participants for their dedication and applauded their vibrant spirit. “Sphoorti 2k24 is not just a celebration of talent; it is a testament to the holistic development of our students,” he remarked. The event’s success was a result of meticulous planning and the active involvement of both students and faculty. Sphoorti 2k24, with its diverse competitions, added a vibrant chapter to the college’s cultural legacy, he said.

Correspondent Fr Sagaya Raj, Dean of student activities Dr Subha, Vice-principals Fr Kiran, Fr Prabhudas, Dr Srinivasa Rao, Dr Bhargavi, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, the staff and students of the Degree and PG sections participated.