Vijayawada: Swarna Palace hotel probe looks into all angles

Vijayawada: A probe into the fire accident that took place in the Swarna Palace hotel turned into Covid care centre has begun in the right earnest. But the focus of the probe seems to be more on who is at fault? Is it the management of the hotel or the hopsital and what was the agreement between them?



They do not seem to be looking into the loopholes in rules and if there was any laxity on the part of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials or the Fire authorities. Since Sunday, different versions of the archaic rules pertaining to the conditions of giving permission for hotels has been in circulation. It is clear that no authority had even thought of possible accident once a hotel is converted into a hospital.

Talking to The Hans India, a Fire department official confirmed that the hotel turned to Covid care centre had not obtained NOC. Even Covid guidelines were not followed by the hotel management. The hospitals have to take extra measures and install more equipment for the safety of patients and the hospital staff. The big question now is will the committee pinpoint if there was a failure of authorities? All that has happened on Monday was that the District level committee constituted by Collector Md Imtiaz inspected the Swarna palace hotel and Dr Ramesh hospital.

Another team headed by Joint Collector L Sivasankar, committee members Vijayawada Sub-collector HA Dhyana Chandra, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Medical and Health officer Dr G Geetabai, Vijayawada Municipal corporation Regional Fire Officer T Uday Kumar and an official from CPDCL inspected the Swarna palace hotel and tried to get information on the reasons for the fire.

Earlier, the Committee visited Dr Ramesh Hospital and collected some documents pertaining to the agreement taken place between the hospital and the Swarna palace. Speaking to media after the inspection of Swarna palace hotel, L Sivasankar said that he would submit the report to the district collector on Tuesday. Sources said that the committee was also informed that 8 out of 10 who died in the fire had tested negative. If that was the case the committee would try to find out why were they not discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Governorpet police took three hotel staff into custody for questioning in connection with the fire accident. Those who were arrested were Hotel General Manager Sudarshan, Chief Operator Rajagopala Rao and Night manager Venkatesh.