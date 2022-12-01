Vijayawada: TDP alleges poor sanitation in Jakkampudi Colony

Vijayawada (NTR District): Following the party call, TDP leaders and cadre organised 'Idemi Kharma Mana Raashtraniki' at Jakkampudi JNNURM Colony near Vijayawada on Thursday. Party district vice-president Bommasani Subba Rao and other leaders visited the colony and went door-to-door and explained about the failures of the YSRCP government and distributed pamphlets.

Speaking on the occasion, B Subba Rao alleged that the State government has failed in providing needful infrastructure facilities in Jakkampudi JNNURM colony. Due to the government negligence, thousands of poor people and labour, who have been living for the past several years here, are facing many hardships, he criticised and added that sanitation maintenance is very poor here.

As per the agreement, VMC has to supervise the maintenance of the colony and provide infrastructure facilities, but the officials concerned haven't taken any action yet in this regard. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad seemed to have no interest in the development of the colony, he commented.

The TDP leader demanded the government to immediately take steps to provide better amenities and maintain sanitation and conduct elections of gram panchayat. He stated that in view of the negligence of VMC and Panchayat Raj, he will adopt Jakkampudi gram panchayat and maintain sanitation in the colony.

Former corporator and TDP Minority Cell organising secretary Abdul Khadar, leaders GK Prasad, Manne Ravi, Srinu, Kalla Satyam and others participated.