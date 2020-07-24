Vijayawada: Teachers exempted from attending duties for Naadu-Nedu scheme

Vijayawada: The Education department has decided to give exemption to school teachers from attending to school where development works were undertaken under the Naadu-Nedu scheme. Teachers are attending to duties in these schools despite Covid-19 cases are increasing in the State. The state government is implementing Naadu-Nedu scheme in 33 per cent of schools in the state and various development works like construction of compound walls, toilets, additional class rooms etc are continuing in these schools.

But various teachers' union leaders submitted a representation to the Education department to give an exemption to the teachers from attending to duties in view of the lack of sufficient transportation facility due to Covid cases. The teachers received information on Thursday that they need not attend the schools daily. Primary school teachers were asked to attend the school on every Tuesday and the high school teachers were asked to attend school on every Monday and Thursday. But the HMs were asked to be available to officials at any time.

State SC ST Teachers Association president Samala Simhachalam has thanked the Commissioner of Education department V China Veerabhadrudu for giving orders exempting the teachers from attending to the schools daily. He said the Union submitted a representation to the Commissioner two times requesting the latter to give exemption due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases and absence of public transport facility in many parts of the state. Teachers in other schools where Naadu-Nedu works not started are attending schools once or twice in a week.